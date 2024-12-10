Orbit Homes secures latest parcel of land at Hanwood Park for 142 affordable homes

Leading affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, has completed on the latest parcel of land at Hanwood Park to deliver a further 142 affordable homes – all part of the growing Hanwood Park sustainable urban extension.

Orbit Homes are already established at Hanwood Park, having delivered 117 Shared Ownership and rented homes directly, and been an early partner with Persimmon on Cranford Road. This latest transaction marks an important milestone in how Hanwood Park is building on strategic partnerships and successes to deliver high quality and affordable housing to the area and ensure a meaningful contribution to place making which underpins a long-term commitment to sustainable growth.

Chris Langdon, Project Director, Hanwood Park, said: “We are very excited to have been able to secure this ongoing partnership with Orbit Homes. The homes they have built already are to a very high standard.

“This announcement comes at an important time for Hanwood Park as we build momentum following the unanimous resolution to grant planning permission for our new outline earlier in 2024. We are also looking forward to David Lloyd Leisure submitting their planning application for a new health club. We are really pleased to be able to work at pace with North Northamptonshire Council to accelerate the delivery of housing and amenities so sorely needed.”

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “I would like to thank the Hanwood Park team for trusting us to deliver this important new phase in the Hanwood Park masterplan. We are excited to expand the availability of quality affordable homes working closely with the Local Authority to support local housing need. Our new homes have been meticulously designed and the team are excited to welcome our future new residents.”

Work is expected to start later this month with the first new homes from Orbit Homes set to be ready from Autumn next year.

For more information about the properties available from Orbit Homes at Hanwood Park, please visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/orbit-at-hanwood-park