Taking place on Saturday 4th November, from 11am-4pm, the event will see Spitfire staff on hand to show prospective buyers around the varied selection of detached properties available at Pembleton, each combining traditionally-inspired exteriors with a mix of warm red brickwork and multi-toned natural ironstone, with fresh and contemporary interiors.

The homes at Pembleton are each designed to meet the requirements of modern lifestyles, with heating and hot water courtesy of energy-efficient air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating and electric car charging points coming as standard.

As part of its commitment to the area, Spitfire will provide nearly £1m of investment into the local community, with funding going towards a community infrastructure levy, education, health and transport. Spitfire has also launched a new £100,000 Community Fund, for the communities where it operates, supporting local organisations to promote positive change, strengthening communities and enhancing the natural environment.

Pembleton forms part of Spitfire’s investment into Northamptonshire, alongside its plans to deliver a new community in Daventry, which will include 1,100 quality new homes, and plans to create a new primary school, nursery and community centre.

Matt Vincent, Sales Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“This open day will be a great chance for prospective buyers to get a first hand look at the Spitfire Signature specification by taking a tour of our five-bedroom Farringford show home.

“All homes at Pembleton are perfectly suited for modern requirements, with generous living space, beautiful interiors and a sustainable focus that includes air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and electric car charging points as standard.

“We welcome anyone considering moving to the Northamptonshire area, including families, couples or downsizers, to come take a look around on Saturday. Our collection in Kislingbury is perfectly nestled within a variety of quaint local market towns, while still benefiting from excellent road and rail links to major cities such as Milton Keynes.”

At the heart of this charming collection is the Farringford show home, which boasts a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family area culminating to create an impressive and diverse social space.

Perfectly suited for flexible lifestyles, the five-bedroom detached property also features a separate living room for cosy evenings in, and a generous study ideal for home working. Both the living room and open-plan area provide views across the large garden through attractive glazed French doors.

Like all properties from Spitfire Homes, the expansive kitchen is adorned with quality materials and finishes, all hand selected from a unique range created exclusively for Spitfire Homes. Primary and secondary bedrooms both benefit from sleek and contemporary en suites, while the primary bedroom also features bespoke fitted wardrobes, a standard within all homes at Pembleton.

With a variety of four- and five-bedroom homes available ready to move into now, home-hunters with their eyes on this sought-after village are able to own a high-quality and sustainable new home free from compromise. Plus, with a range of incentives currently available, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to explore Pembleton.