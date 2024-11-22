Northamptonshire pre-school are in for a big surprise thanks to developer's 'bear-illiant' donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery in Corby received a boxful of joy thanks to a teddy bear donation made by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Priors Hall Nursery, located near the developer’s Priors Hall Parks developments received 65 cuddly friends for the children to enjoy.

Alex Crawford, Nursery Lead and Priors Hall Nursery, said: “This was a wonderful gesture from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. We are always keen to engage with the local community and the children have thoroughly enjoyed playing with their new teddy bears at Nursery.”

The donation came as part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local communities in which it builds and is another example of support to local nurseries and schools. Previously the leading developer has held art competition and hosted storyteller events for local pupils.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton said: “As a leading homebuilder it is important to us to care for the local communities in the areas in which we build, and we hope that our donation put a smile on everyone’s faces.”