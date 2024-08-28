Northamptonshire housebuilder unveils new show homes in Towcester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has launched the show homes at its brand-new The Watlings development in Towcester.

Located on Stourhead Drive, the community will deliver a range of three and four bedroom homes which will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, growing families and working professionals.

The leading housebuilder has now officially opened the doors to its new show homes at the development, which include The Avondale and The Emerson style homes.

The Avondale is a detached, four-bedroom style home, with clever use of space throughout. To the front of the ground floor there is a study and dining room, and a lounge and open plan kitchen to the rear.

DWSM - A CGI Street Scene at The Watlings.

Upstairs there is a family bathroom, as well as four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefiting from its own en suite.

The Emerson offers five bedrooms across three stories. On the ground floor there is a large lounge with French doors leading out to the rear garden. A dining area can be found at the front of the property, and a kitchen and family area can be found at the rear.

The first floor is home to three double bedrooms and family bathroom, with the main bedroom also having access to its own en suite and dressing area. Two further bedrooms and another bathroom can be found on the top floor.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at The Watlings.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The Watlings is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.