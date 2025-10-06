Northamptonshire housebuilder set to launch exciting new development in Oundle

DWSM - AH8_0271 A - The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property

Northamptonshire developer David Wilson Homes is preparing to unveil a new development coming soon to Oundle this October.

Located on Stoke Doyle Road, River View at Oundle is new collection of just 50 homes, offering a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties suited to a wide range of buyers.

A show home will be available to view at the development’s launch, allowing house hunters to experience the development and how it would suit their lifestyle.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to announce the beginning of a vibrant new community. This new development blends thoughtful designs and quality to create homes suited for modern living.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of River View at Oundle

“We encourage house hunters to register for updates and be the first to discover what is coming as this is an opportunity you will not want to miss.”

The development is set in the historic market town of Oundle, surrounded by acres of open green space. The development is conveniently located near boutique shops, independent stores, dining options and other essential amenities.

Families will benefit from well-rated schools within walking distance as well as the independent boarding school, Oundle School, nearby.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Peterborough, Huntingdon, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

To register an interest in the new homes, visit the website at River View at Oundle.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8486 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.