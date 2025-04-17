Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

With buyers still active across Northamptonshire, here’s how to prep your home for a quicker sale and stronger valuation.

Thinking of selling your home in Northamptonshire? Whether you’re in Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough, Corby or the surrounding villages, getting sale-ready can be the difference between moving fast and sitting on the market for months.

Here’s a five-point plan to boost your valuation and get serious buyers through the door.

1. Check what homes near you are going for

Before setting a price, have a look at what similar homes are listed for – and what’s recently gone under offer. Rightmove, Zoopla and local estate agent websites are a good place to start.

Once you’ve got a feel for the market, consider a free valuation with someone who knows your area. Purplebricks offers no-obligation valuations across Northamptonshire.

2. First impressions count – especially outside

Whether you’re in a terraced house in Kettering or a detached property in Raunds, tidy up the outside. Clean the drive, sweep the steps, and add a bit of colour with low-maintenance pots from GardeningExpress.

Repainting the front door is a simple, high-impact win – Dulux has a colour guide to help you stand out for the right reasons.

3. Declutter, brighten and make your space work harder

Buyers in Northamptonshire are looking for space and light – and that starts with clearing the decks. Open the curtains, clean the windows and ditch anything that makes rooms feel cramped.

If you need more space, consider using Safestore for short-term storage while your home’s on the market.

And if your furnishings feel a bit tired, small updates from Dunelm – like cushions, lamps or bedding – can help give the place a lift.

4. Get your paperwork in order

To sell, you’ll need a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). If yours has expired, you can book a fresh one via EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

Also dig out any receipts, guarantees or building certificates for work you’ve had done – whether it’s a new boiler, windows or insulation. It shows buyers you’ve looked after the place.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows Northamptonshire street by street

From Desborough to Towcester, local knowledge makes a big difference. A good agent will know which areas are hot, which ones are slowing down, and how to price accordingly.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation here to get a realistic view of what your home’s worth today.

And don’t forget – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is one of the biggest names in online estate agency, but alternatives like Yopa also offer fixed-fee listings and local agents. Compare what works best for your budget and plans.

Final word? Sell smart – not fast and vague

The Northamptonshire market is still moving – but buyers are savvy. Prep your home properly, get your paperwork sorted and price it based on real demand.