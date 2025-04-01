Northamptonshire homebuilder to host exclusive event for homebuyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House hunters in Northamptonshire can take away valuable mortgage advice and learn more about the next steps in buying a property at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ upcoming Part Exchange event.

Taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Priors Hall Park development, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to talk to the expert team to find out if they are eligible for the developer’s Part Exchange scheme, and benefit from Stamp Duty fees paid on a new home.

Prospective buyers can book an appointment to receive expert one-to-one advice, ideal for those looking to sell their existing home.

The popular Part Exchange initiative offers property seekers a guaranteed buyer at a market value and, when the home is ready, residents can move in when the time is convenient for them.

When a buyer has found their dream home, the developer will arrange for two independent valuations of their current property.

The buyer will then agree a selling price for their existing home. When the offer has been accepted, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will buy the property and take it in part exchange for their new home.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Purchasing a home is the biggest investment you are likely to make and we have arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need ahead of stepping onto the property ladder.

“We encourage anyone interested in getting on the property ladder to attend the event, and house hunters will also have the chance to look around Priors Hall Park over the weekend.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in little over an hour.

To book a place at the event, visit the websites at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park or David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire and David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.