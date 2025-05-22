Northamptonshire homebuilder talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

To coincide with National Walking Month in May, Northamptonshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at Priors Hall Park to take advantage of the many scenic walks around the Corby development and close by.

With summer on the horizon, there is no better time to put those trainers on and get walking, and there’s no better place to do it than Priors Hall Park.

One walk on the doorstep is the Old Quarry Wood Trail, a 1.5km route that stretches around the eastern side of the development. Formally the Old Corby Quarry, the land is now a designated Local Wildlife Site and is home to a world of nature waiting to be explored.

Another walk around Priors Hall Park worth discovering is the Heritage Trail. This route guides residents around an old roman dig site where recent archaeological excavations have unearthed such wonders as kilns, tiles and a temple mausoleum.

BN - The living room inside the Hertford show home at Priors Hall Park

For walks a little further from home, Weldon Woodland Park is less than two miles away. With a mix of green open space, peaceful ponds and idyllic woodlands, walkers can enjoy getting back to nature and experiencing some of the local wildlife while tackling one of the many walks available.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month.

“Priors Hall Park is a fantastic place to walk due to its number of parks and green open space. Despite what ability level you may be, there are many walks in and around the development for everyone to enjoy.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.