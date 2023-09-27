Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Soap Box Derby is a bi-annual tradition in Earls Barton that celebrates creativity, innovation and camaraderie amongst local people and businesses.

The three person team from David Wilson Homes, that consisted of Stacey Bodfish, Micheal Pritchard and Gabriel Hopkins, beat some tough competition to finish seventh overall, and the event marked an exciting day filled with community spirit and friendly competition.

Team member Stacey Bodfish said: “We were so excited to take part in the Earls Barton Soap Box Derby, especially after working at The Wickets over the years. To promote environmentally friendly use of waste, we created the cart with nearly all recycled materials from the site and our office.

DWSM - 20230919 - Stacey, Micheal and Gabriel with their Star Trek themed cart

“The design and build process was so much fun and we felt very welcomed by the fantastic community on the day. Everyone was lovely and it felt great to play our part in such a fun event.”

David Wilson Homes was also the main sponsor for the Earls Barton Soap Box Derby and contributed £250 towards the organisation of the event.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very proud of the team who took part and it was a pleasure to sponsor such a fantastic event.

“As the UK’s largest homebuilder, it’s incredibly important for us to form strong relationships with the communities that we build in, and we wish the Earls Barton Soap Box Derby all the success in the future.”

DWSM - WES6269 - The David Wilson team in action at the Earls Barton Soap Box Derby

The Wickets in Earls Barton has now sold out, but David Wilson Homes is building a range of properties close by at Wendel View. The development is a fast-growing and diverse community on the outskirts of the bustling market town of Wellingborough.