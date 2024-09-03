Northamptonshire homebuilder invites key workers to exclusive event next weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key workers on the lookout for a new home in Northamptonshire are invited to Barratt Homes’ exclusive event at its Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave on Saturday 7th September.

The free event, which will run from 10am to 5:30pm, will give those working within key industries the chance to receive expert advice on how to secure a new home at the development through using the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

As well as being eligible to the Police Force, NHS staff, and Fire Service, the scheme will also support workers in many other fields including Education, MOD, Environmental Service, National Highways, Probation Service, Prison Service and Local Authorities.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “This event is the perfect opportunity for any key workers considering a move in Northamptonshire to find out more about the fantastic deal that is available to them.

B&DWC - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens

“We’ve organised for an independent financial adviser to be available on the day, who will be on hand, along with our Sales Advisers, to answer any questions visitors may have about their moving process.

“There is no need to book an appointment to attend, and we look forward to meeting anyone who visits Bertone Gardens during the event.”

Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme originally launched in October 2022, and has helped thousands of key workers save money on their new home.

Bertone Gardens will provide residents with over 280 acres of green open space, play areas, sports facilities, shops, and new schools.

B&DWC - 002 - The living room in the Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

The development also has excellent commuter links with the A14 and A6 nearby, as well as Kettering train station, which is less than three miles away and connects to London St Pancras in just an hour.