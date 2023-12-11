Northamptonshire developer offers insight into two expertly designed show homes

Show homes at David Wilson Homes’ Priors Hall Park development in Corby are offering local homebuyers the very latest interior design inspiration.

The show homes were expertly designed and styled by well-known interior designers, Edward Thomas Interiors, meaning homebuyers can be assured they will be up to date with the latest trends.

David Wilson Homes is welcoming visitors to look at the Holden and the Hertford, which are both impressive, four bedroom homes which promise to appeal to a range of buyers.

Andy Richardson, Managing Director at Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “Our brief for both the Holden and Hertford was for contemporary, trend-led aesthetics. Both homes feature a base palette of neutrals to maintain a contemporary and clean style, but are accentuated with different colours to provide distinction.

BN - The kitchen and dining area inside the Holden show home at Priors Hall Park

“We designed the Holden for a family with three young children and its style is very minimalist, following the function and form of the Japandi trend but with plenty of texture for warmth and contrast.

“The ground floor of the Holden features a room labelled as a study, but we’ve styled this as a playroom, with a toy greengrocer and an amazing tented canopy in the corner - perfect for playing, or a mid-morning nap.

“Its neighbour, the Hertford, is aimed at a slightly older family, including teenagers, so it has a modern, rustic appearance with botanical influences and abstract patterns.

“In the Hertford, we’ve shown how it’s important not to overlook transitional spaces. On the second floor landing, we’ve added a classic armchair under the skylight, a side table and some shelving to create a cosy nook to curl up with a good book or take a phone call.”

BN - The living room inside the Hertford show home at Priors Hall Park

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “The way the show homes have been designed showcases that colour schemes in your home can transform the way you feel.

“It’s always exciting to reveal new show homes and we hope these homes at Priors Hall Park will help buyers to envisage themselves living there.”

Priors Hall Park set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

A number of schemes and unique offers are also available when purchasing a David Wilson Homes property, including the homebuilders’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme.

Through David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, house hunters can sell their existing property to the developer who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees. If the developer then sells the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers will receive any profit made.