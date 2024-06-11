Northampton homebuilder’s employees rally together to ramp up volunteering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recognition of Volunteers’ Week (3rd to 9th June), David Wilson Homes is celebrating its employees increasing their volunteering efforts in 2023-24.

The Northampton-based developer gives each of its employees two paid days to spend volunteering each year, in a bid to lend a helping hand to charities and community groups in need.

Employees at David Wilson Homes South Midlands have undertaken several volunteering days in the year up to 31st March 2024, resulting in a 159% increase on the previous year in a bid to ramp up the support for local communities.

Volunteers’ Week, which starts on the first Monday in June each year, celebrates the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK. It’s a chance to recognise, celebrate and thank the UK’s incredible volunteers for all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector, and society.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to see such a positive change in the uptake of our volunteering days, which is a credit to our colleagues wanting to help a wide range of worthwhile, local causes.

“We’re always keen to build on our successes, and we’ll look forward to helping more charities and community groups in the coming year.”

Some of the volunteering days undertaken by David Wilson Homes in the past year include supporting a community garden project at Coronation Park in Corby, and taking part in a litter pick as part of the Big Barratt Cleanup.