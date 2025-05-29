This stylish house is on the market for £500,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This unique four-bedroom detached home in Northampton features a south-facing garden, full-length garage and an outdoor bar.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare gem on the Northampton market, this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home in Millway is now available for offers over £500,000.

Brimming with character, flexible living space and an incredible south-facing garden, this 1930s property is perfect for growing families, work-from-home buyers or anyone who loves to entertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its in-and-out driveway, garage the full length of the house, and beautifully landscaped rear garden with summer room and bar, this home is full of surprises. Visit Purplebricks by clicking here to book your viewing.

The house has period touches throughout | Purplebricks

The property’s layout is cleverly designed to maximise space and practicality, combining classic period touches with thoughtful upgrades. The ground floor includes a generous lounge with bay window and feature double doors leading to the dining room, which opens directly onto a patio via glazed sliding doors.

A bright kitchen features built-in appliances and a breakfast area, with an adjoining utility room and access to the show-stopping bar/summer room at the rear. A large wet room with WC and shower adds flexibility, while the ground floor also includes a fourth bedroom or study, ideal for guests or home working.

Upstairs, you’ll find two excellent-sized double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a comfortable single bedroom, and a family bathroom with a modern suite. Outside, the front of the property is framed by a sweeping in-and-out driveway, providing off-road parking for several cars and access to the full-length garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rear garden is a real highlight — south-facing and lovingly maintained, it offers mature planting, lawn, a pond, greenhouse and large shed, plus direct access to the bar and patio — perfect for summer entertaining.

At a glance: Offers over £500,000 Freehold Council tax band D Four bedrooms 1930s detached property In-and-out driveway and garage Lounge, dining room and wet room Ground floor bedroom or study Summer room/bar with garden access South-facing rear garden with patio, pond, shed and greenhouse

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.