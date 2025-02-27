Next phase of new homes launched in Daventry, marking exciting milestone at Malabar

Award-winning housebuilder Spitfire Homes is celebrating the launch of the next phase of its premium collection of properties at Malabar in Daventry, by opening the doors to a brand-new show home.

As part of the Phase Two and Townhouse Collection launch, the Midlands-based homebuilder has revealed its latest show home, the Farleigh, a four-bedroom townhouse with accommodation spanning three floors and an impressive primary bedroom on the top floor.

The ground floor boasts a stylish open plan kitchen and dining area, complemented by a spacious living room with glazed French doors out to the garden. The first floor features three spacious bedrooms and a sleek family bathroom, however the statement of the home is a top-floor primary suite, showcasing a vaulted ceiling, dedicated dressing area, and private en-suite.

Following the news that interest rates on fixed mortgage deals have fallen below 4% for the first time since November 2024, Spitfire is expecting to see continued high demand for its sustainable homes in Daventry.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “Building on Malabar's existing success, and one year on from our initial opening, we are proud to open the doors to a new show home as we launch the collection's second phase. The three-storey Farleigh show home is designed to cater for shifting modern lifestyles, with accommodation offering flexibility for how our customers want to live. The opening of this show home represents the variety of house styles available within this new phase, with a focus on townhouse living.

“With a busy start to the year at Malabar, we have taken a number of reservations already and with the news of mortgage rates continuing to fall, we would encourage prospective buyers to schedule a viewing appointment with us today.”

Demonstrating Spitfire’s signature design-led approach, Malabar comprises a variety of aspirational new two- to five-bedroom homes tailored to suit a range of lifestyles. All properties have been designed to meet Zero Carbon Ready standards, benefiting from highly efficient features and technologies including solar PV panels, battery-ready provisions, air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating.

The wider collection at Malabar will also incorporate over 50 acres of public open space along with plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, as well as food and retail units. It is projected that the construction of the development will support the employment of more than 3,400 people.

Chris Priestley, Partner at Knight Frank, added: “There has been strong interest at Malabar from first time buyers and young professionals who are looking for a property that is both aspirational as well as being low maintenance and makes efficient use of space. By combining quality materials, striking architecture and carefully considered layouts, Malabar is a place that people want to call home.

“The Farleigh is a perfect example of this because it offers both functional and private areas, with the open plan ground floor serving as a social hub while upper floors provide the opportunity to create a home office and guest rooms. Like with every home created by Spitfire, the wider collection has been designed without compromise; Malabar offers high-quality, sustainable residences to suit a variety of lifestyles.”

Malabar has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes, with the prime location providing access to local amenities including supermarkets, pharmacies and GP practices, as well as pubs, restaurants, and cafes. Closely linked to Northampton, these homes are also perfectly positioned with strong transport links to Birmingham and London.

To find out more about Malabar or to schedule an appointment, please visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/malabar/