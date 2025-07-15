New Wellingborough Mayor opens showhome

Recently appointed Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Raj Mishra, has officially opened a new showhome at one of the town’s housing developments.

The new Mayor visited Miller Homes at Stanton Cross on Saturday, 21 June, to unveil the housebuilder’s new four-bedroom Crosswood showhome to the public for the very first time.

Miller Homes South Midlands is building 347 new homes as part of the Stanton Cross development, located off Waverley Drive, next to the new Stanton Cross Primary School.

Speaking at his visit to the development, Cllr Mishra, Mayor of Wellingborough, said: “It was a pleasure to open the new showhome at Stanton Cross and see first hand the progress being made on this important development.

Cllr Raj Mishra, newly-elected Mayor of Wellingborough, helped to unveil the showhome at Miller Homes’ Stanton Cross development with Miller Homes’ David Kennefick and Helen Warby

“These new homes will play a key role in supporting the growth of Wellingborough, providing much needed housing and creating new opportunities for local families and businesses.”

Miller Homes South Midlands, one of the consortium of developers building new homes at the Stanton Cross regeneration project, is set to welcome its first residents to their homes later this year.

The Northamptonshire-based housebuilder is delivering a mix of private and affordable homes at Stanton Cross, while 180 of the properties will be built and provided as build-to-rent homes.

David Kennefick, sales manager of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the recently-elected Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Mishra, to Stanton Cross. We were able to speak about the project more widely, before handing over the ceremonial scissors for the Mayor to officially mark the opening of our showhome to the public.

The Crosswood showhome at Stanton Cross, built by Miller Homes

“The Crosswood includes some really interesting design features, which we were eager to show off to visitors who attended our showhome opening event. The ground floor ‘games room’ design which features a double-screen tech set-up was a particular highlight for many families with children and teenagers.

“As we continue building work on our first homes for occupation later this year, the showhome is now open on site daily for visitors to explore at their leisure. We’d like to thank Cllr Mishra for opening the doors to the showhome and would welcome him back anytime.”

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes are already available for private sale by Miller Homes.

Stanton Cross is a mixed-use development which comprises thousands of new homes, supporting infrastructure including primary and secondary schools, more than 143 acres of green space, and plans for retail and leisure facilities.

The development is set to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities across a variety of sectors during the construction phase and beyond.

For more information on the Stanton Cross development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/miller-homes-at-stanton-cross-wellingborough.aspx.