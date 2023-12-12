New sales consultant at Belvoir

A popular local estate agency in Corby has welcomed a new recruit to the sales team.

Gemma Simpson has joined the fold at Belvoir, in George Street, as a sales consultant.

The former recruitment agent changed careers 12 months ago, instead entering the world of property and estate agency working at another Northamptonshire firm.

Gemma moved to Belvoir last month to further her career in selling houses.

She said: “It has been a brilliant start to my career at Belvoir. The team have been so kind and welcoming and I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting our clients and showing house hunters around the varied properties Belvoir have to offer. Corby is a fantastic place to call home and I look forward to finding many more dream homes for searchers in the new year.”

If she’s not selling houses, you’ll find Gemma exploring and creating memories with her son.

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “Gemma has been a great addition to the Belvoir office, and we are delighted to have her in the team. Gemma’s friendly approach has meant she has fitted in well already and her appointment further enhances our offering of first-class service to the people of Corby.

“If you need any help with finding your dream home or need assistance in selling your property, drop in and speak to Gemma or another member of our knowledgeable team.”