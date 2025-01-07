New £1.25 million home offers views over golf course at Northampton’s Collingtree Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury new home which offers seven bedrooms and views of Collingtree Golf Course in one of Northampton’s most exclusive addresses has been released onto the market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The three-storey Bovis Homes property is being built by Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, at the Collingtree Park development off Watermill Way, and is now available to purchase off plan.

Priced at £1.25 million, the Oakwood at Plot 362 enjoys a leafy outlook towards the second hole of the neighbouring golf course. And the glorious location of the home is more than matched by its spectacular interior, with spacious living accommodation across three floors as well as an annexe above the detached double garage.

Adrian Wood, sales director for Bovis Homes, said: “The Oakwood is an exceptional property which is perhaps the most impressive family home within the Bovis Homes portfolio.

High-quality kitchen fittings will create the heart of the home within The Oakwood at Collingtree Park by Bovis Homes

“The plot which has just been released for sale at Collingtree Park occupies a prime cul-de-sac position opposite green open space, beyond which lies the golf course. The property itself has a handsome stone exterior, with symmetrical front-facing gables and a dormer window in the roof.

“The central entrance hallway leads through to a kitchen/family/dining room which extends the full 35ft width of the home. Bifold doors lead to the garden and sliding doors into the spacious sitting room, meaning the space flows beautifully. There’s a separate dining room which could also be used as a home office, as well as a utility room and pantry.

“On the first floor, the main bedroom has a walk-through dressing room and en suite, while two further double bedrooms share a Jack and Jill shower room, and the fourth bedroom is served by the family bathroom.

“Another double bedroom with dressing room and en suite is found on the top floor, where there’s also a 31ft sixth bedroom/media room, which has a glazed gallery overlooking the stairs. There’s also an en suite bedroom above the detached double garage which can be used as private accommodation for guests.

The kitchen, dining and family room in The Oakwood at Collingtree Park by Bovis Homes opens out onto the garden

“This is a rare opportunity to secure such an exclusive new-build home in a sought-after location and we’re already seeing interest from prospective buyers.”

Another high-specification Bovis Homes property, the neighbouring Oak at Plot 361, has also been released for sale at Collingtree Park. Priced at £989,995, this impressive family home has a spacious two-storey design, with five bedrooms within the house, and a sixth bedroom in an annexe above the double garage. This house will also offer views of the golf course.

Homes at Collingtree Park are being built by Vistry across several phases under both the Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.