New luxury short-stay apartments now open in historic market town, Oundle
The locally based Gracecliffe Developments purchased No.1 Market Place in Spring 2021, working over the latter half of 2023 to renovate the building to provide Oundle with three luxurious short stay flats, right in the centre of town.
Simon Grace, Gracecliffe Developments said: “It’s a beautiful building in a prime town centre location. Although it had received very little attention over a long period of time and was in a poor state of repair, its potential was obvious.
“We felt it deserved to be reinvigorated and we have now completed the refurbishment of the flats, communal areas and courtyard and are thrilled with the results. We were delighted to work with local trades throughout this project and everyone involved was based within a 10-mile radius of the building. That was important to us.”
Gracecliffe Developments were pleased to work with R E Newton from Nassington as the main contractor, supported by Oundle-based Intone Design on kitchens and bathrooms, Strawberry Fields Fabrics and Interiors, Stamford, and Oundle Carpets on flooring throughout.
Simon continued: “The flats are now available for short term lets and we hope they will encourage more people to visit Oundle and its ever-improving range of independent shops and eateries.”
The three flats all feature a bespoke kitchen, herringbone floors, power showers, WiFi throughout, 55” UHD Smart TVs, L-shaped sofa beds to accommodate extra guests, and access to a courtyard garden.
Flat 1 is a one-bed first floor apartment with an open plan reception, kitchen and dining area and picturesque views over Oundle’s War Memorial.
Flat 2 is a duplex one-bedroom apartment with reception, separate kitchen, and WC on the first floor and beautifully tranquil bedroom and ensuite shower room on the second.
The final apartment, Flat 3 is a one-bedroom first floor apartment with a large reception room and beautiful bedroom, both with large sash windows overlooking Market Square, a lovely separate kitchen and shower room.
To find out more or to book, please visit www.greatescapesoundle.co.uk, email [email protected], visit @great_escapes_oundle on Instagram, or call Alex Palmer Worth on 01832 275158.