New luxury short-stay apartments now open in historic market town, Oundle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The locally based Gracecliffe Developments purchased No.1 Market Place in Spring 2021, working over the latter half of 2023 to renovate the building to provide Oundle with three luxurious short stay flats, right in the centre of town.

Simon Grace, Gracecliffe Developments said: “It’s a beautiful building in a prime town centre location. Although it had received very little attention over a long period of time and was in a poor state of repair, its potential was obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We felt it deserved to be reinvigorated and we have now completed the refurbishment of the flats, communal areas and courtyard and are thrilled with the results. We were delighted to work with local trades throughout this project and everyone involved was based within a 10-mile radius of the building. That was important to us.”

The kitchen-dining area in Flat 1

Gracecliffe Developments were pleased to work with R E Newton from Nassington as the main contractor, supported by Oundle-based Intone Design on kitchens and bathrooms, Strawberry Fields Fabrics and Interiors, Stamford, and Oundle Carpets on flooring throughout.

Simon continued: “The flats are now available for short term lets and we hope they will encourage more people to visit Oundle and its ever-improving range of independent shops and eateries.”

The three flats all feature a bespoke kitchen, herringbone floors, power showers, WiFi throughout, 55” UHD Smart TVs, L-shaped sofa beds to accommodate extra guests, and access to a courtyard garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flat 1 is a one-bed first floor apartment with an open plan reception, kitchen and dining area and picturesque views over Oundle’s War Memorial.

The panelled bedroom in Flat 3

Flat 2 is a duplex one-bedroom apartment with reception, separate kitchen, and WC on the first floor and beautifully tranquil bedroom and ensuite shower room on the second.

The final apartment, Flat 3 is a one-bedroom first floor apartment with a large reception room and beautiful bedroom, both with large sash windows overlooking Market Square, a lovely separate kitchen and shower room.