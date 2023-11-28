The first Bovis Homes properties at a new location in Priors Hall Park in Corby are set to be released for sale this year.

Vistry Group is building 264 properties within Priors Hall Park, a new community of more than 5,000 new homes which is taking shape to the east of the town, off the A43 Stamford Road.

Bovis Homes at Priors Hall Park will be offering a selection of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, with the first releases to be made available towards the end of this year.

Detailed plans for the Vistry scheme – which will include a range of two to five-bedroom new homes on two parcels of land – were approved by North Northamptonshire Council in April 2023. The development will consist of 264 properties some of which will be available for local people through shared ownership.

An aerial shot of the consortium at Priors Hall Park, where Vistry Group is building 264 new homes

The housebuilder also intends to release houses for sale under its Linden Homes brand at a later date, with a planning application to amend some of the permitted house types within the Vistry scheme currently pending consideration.

Fraser Hopes, managing director of Vistry East Midlands, said: “We are delivering a sustainable development featuring tree-lined streets, a pocket park, and a network of footpaths and cycleways linking the site internally and externally to the wider site.

“This family-friendly development is ideally located for parents as it is next to the site allocated for a new primary school and also adjoins The Gulley – a nature reserve and wildlife site which runs through the wider development. This features an eight-acre lake and is home to over 76 species of birds and more than 17 species of butterfly.

“The Gulley will provide all residents with a fabulous outside space to explore right on their doorsteps. The reserve will allow people to commune with nature, go for family strolls, walk the dog or just de-stress after a hard day at work.”

The wider Priors Hall Park project, which is being delivered across three zones on a 907-acre site by a consortium of housebuilders, is set to bring 5,325 new homes, alongside new schools, shops, community facilities, open spaces and sports pitches.

So far, the scheme has seen the opening of one of the three primary schools planned, a nursery and the secondary school – Corby Business Academy. A district centre, which features a number of businesses, including a Sainsbury’s Local, a dental centre, a pharmacy, a café, and a hair salon, has also opened.

Residents have moved into more than 1,600 homes on the site and can access the eight children’s playgrounds, open space, cycleways, walkways and nature trails which have already been provided.

Fraser said: “We are proud to be playing a role in a very ambitious project which will create a brand-new community of more than 5,000 new homes on the edge of the bustling market town of Corby.

“Bovis Homes at Priors Hall Park is just a short drive from Corby town centre which has a range of shops, bars and restaurants, while the nearby Phoenix Parkway retail park offers a 24-hour Asda, a Next and a Marks & Spencer Foodhall.

“Parents will appreciate the proximity of a nursery, a primary school and a secondary school which have already been delivered as part of the wider development. Commuters are well-served by local road links which put Peterborough less than half an hour away, while Leicester and Northampton are within an hour’s drive. Meanwhile, Corby’s railway station provides regular services which get passengers to London St Pancras in just over an hour.”