Mayor visits collection of new homes forming Daventry's newest community

The Mayor of Daventry recently joined Spitfire Homes for an exclusive visit of Daventry’s newest address - Malabar.

Cllr Karen Tweedale was given a tour of a range of aspirational new two- to five-bedroom homes that have been created to suit a range of lifestyles and showcase Spitfire’s signature design-led approach.

Spitfire’s homes at Malabar include future-proof features and technologies to promote energy-efficient living. With sustainability a focus for Spitfire, all properties at Malabar come complete with solar PV panels and the provision for a battery, underfloor heating, hot water and heating provided by air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We were proud to welcome the Mayor of Daventry to visit our exciting new community at Malabar. With our first customers now in occupation, we welcomed the opportunity to showcase to Cllr Karen Tweedale the quality new homes that we are creating within the town, highlighting our commitment to delivering diverse, sustainable and aspirational communities that people can be proud to call home.

Mayor of Daventry and Spitfire Homes

“Future plans for Malabar include a range of amenities for the benefit of local residents, and we look forward to seeing the vision come to life as construction work progresses.”

Malabar has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes, with the wider collection incorporating over 50 acres of public open space. There are also plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units. It is projected the construction of the development will support the employment of more than 3,400 people.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Karen Tweedale, added: "Thank you to Spitfire Homes for what was an insightful tour of their new properties at Malabar. It was fantastic to see their collection of sustainable new homes, thoughtfully designed to meet Zero Carbon Ready standards, with an array of highly efficient features and technologies. As Daventry continues to thrive and attract more families, it’s encouraging to see this growing demand being met with a diverse mix of housing that prioritises sustainability and environmental responsibility. I hope the new occupants will enjoy their beautiful, eco-friendly homes!"

To help buyers discover their new home at Malabar, Spitfire’s two-storey Customer Suite boasts a state-of-the-art touchscreen with a 360-degree, 3D site plan, as well as first floor Choices Studio that showcases a variety of premium brands and personalisation options.

To find out more about Spitfire Homes, or to schedule an appointment at Malabar, please visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/malabar/