Luxury homebuilder highlights open space at Northamptonshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mulberry Homes is highlighting the green space at its luxury Steeple View Chase development in Irchester, Northamptonshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steeple View Chase’s location has been handpicked by Mulberry Homes to ensure that residents and prospective buyers are surrounded by the expansive Northamptonshire countryside, whilst having all the amenities of modern life on their doorstep.

Located just over a mile away from the development is Irchester Country Park. This park offers a variety of activities for families, children and dog walkers with over 200 acres and a variety of walking routes and cycle paths to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also Rushden Lakes Nature Reserve which is only a short drive away. The nature reserve is home to a variety of animal habitats and species, including kingfishers and grass snakes. There are also miles of walks and trails that lead to different viewpoints of the surrounding area.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The development is expertly placed and boasts unrivalled commuter links with residents being able to reach the capital and Nottingham in under an hour. The local village also has a shop and independent pub for new movers to enjoy.

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re encouraging anyone interested in a Mulberry home to come to Steeple View Chase and learn more about the homes we have on offer.

“At Mulberry Homes, we prioritise our developments’ locations so that future residents have all their needs met from when they first move into their dream Mulberry home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steeple View Chase, located off Farndish Road, is a stunning collection of just 54 three and four-bedroom homes, including bungalows. Currently, a range of homes priced from £399,950 to £594,950 are available.

Steeple View Chase is open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5pm (4pm on Sundays). To find out more about the development and the available homes, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/steeple-view-chase/overview/ or call the sales team on 0333 121 1040.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.