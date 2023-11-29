Looking to the future - Hanwood Park residents gather to discuss projects, priorities and proposals

More than 50 residents from Hanwood Park gathered at a community meeting this month to discuss the future of this Kettering housing led mixed-use development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Langdon, Project Director at Hanwood Park, gave residents a progress report, answered questions about leisure facilities and discussed timescales for the proposed secondary school.

“Our priority at Hanwood Park is to secure planning permission for the rest of the site so that we can then start focusing on the development of community facilities, including shops, retail and leisure amenities,” said Chris, who thanked residents for their engagement and support at the event, held at Hayfield Cross Church of England Primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris, responding to questions about a new secondary school at Hanwood Park, told residents: “Given the nature of the planning process the earliest scenario for the opening of the secondary school is likely to be September 2026. We are also currently in discussions with a supermarket retailer as well as David Lloyd Leisure, a chain of health clubs, because there is exciting potential to open a site here at Hanwood Park.”

Hanwood Park Community meeting

Lindsey Atkins, Hanwood Park resident and Creative Director of creative arts organisation BHVA, joined the meeting and spoke to fellow residents: “Hanwood Park is my home and my family’s sanctuary. At BHVA we are passionate about bringing creativity to Hanwood Park. We are excited about working with the estate’s team to provide creative spaces and opportunities for our children and young people.”

Fiona Banks, Hanwood Park Residents' Association Chair, also spoke at the community event, saying to fellow residents: “We are the people living here so it is important our voices are heard. In 2018 we set up the residents association and since then we have organised displays of poppies, held a royal wedding street party, held quizzes, a coronation party, and done all manner of things during the pandemic to keep our community strong.”

Chris and his team also talked to residents about plans to build and establish the Hanwood Park Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are open to ideas about how this could work,” said Chris. “We need to think about how we look after our common areas, share ideas and potentially look at whether we want to develop any income generating projects. This Community Trust will be energetic and exciting. We are open to ideas and want this to succeed.”

In the meantime, residents are being encouraged to complete the Hanwood Park survey, which has been designed to ensure the new community is well connected. It includes questions about when and how people travel, why people may choose to use their car and factors that might encourage people to walk, cycle, use public transport or car share.

Hanwood Park, at the eastern edge of Kettering in Barton Seagrave, is already home to 3,000 residents and, when completed, will be home to around 15,000.

First approved in 2010, Hanwood Park – when completed - is set to include up to 5,500 new homes, schools, shops, community buildings, employment spaces, leisure facilities, parks and woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete the travel survey here https://placebuilder.io/hanwoodpark/travel.

There is a prize on offer for submitting a completed survey that will be given to one lucky respondent in time for Christmas.