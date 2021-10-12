Look out onto stunning countryside views beyond the swimming pool and hot tub at this five-bedroom Northamptonshire home

Meadow View sits in around 1.6 acres of land in the heart of the village of Overstone, just outside Northampton.

With a guide price of £2.3 million, the property features reception hall, drawing room, family room, games room and study. The kitchen looks out across the swimming pool and gardens, while upstairs there are five bedrooms.

Outside the landscaped gardens including a heated swimming pool, hot tub, thatched gazebo and duck pond.

Meadow View is being marketed by King West, Market Harborough via rightmove.

