A traditional Georgian home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for more than £2 million.

The Old Rectory in Lamport has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, huge gardens and paddocks.

Traditional features take centre stage throughout and there is also planning permission in place to build a separate apartment.

Agents say: “The property is a fine five-bay fronted Georgian house of limestone under a slate roof, following traditional Georgian symmetry, with the main reception rooms oriented to best enhance the views over the rolling countryside.

"The character of the property has been sympathetically retained and restored. The majority of the principal rooms have wood panelling, shuttered sash windows and window seats.

"There are several open fireplaces with marble surrounds, one of particular note being the original red Derbyshire stone fireplace in the dining room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Lamport dream home This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views. Photo: King West Photo Sales

