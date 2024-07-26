The four bedroom home in Little Brington has three bathrooms and plenty of living accommodation over two floors.

Agents say: “This fine individual period stone barn was converted as part of a former Althorp Estate farmyard to a very high specification for the present owners owner occupation and offers four bedroomed accommodation over two floors including two suites and and family bathroom.

"The theme of the barn is to an open plan layout with a superb 28ft long living room with bifolding doors opening to the rear garden and an even more impressive 26ft long kitchen/breakfast room which is vaulted to a galleried landing above with exposed roof trusses.”

All of this could be yours for £1 million.

Take a look around this stunning barn conversion in Northamptonshire

