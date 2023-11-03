Look inside stunning modern Northamptonshire home on the market for offers over £1 million

The property is a new, gate development of five homes

A stunning, modern home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for offers over £1 million.

The five bedroom home in Hargrave has five bathrooms, a kitchen and breakfast room with central island, a large entrance hall and a lounge with a log burner.

Upstairs, the main suite has a dressing room, Juliette balcony and separate bath tub. There is also another upstairs room, which could be used as a sixth bedroom.

Outside, there is a triple garage, landscaped gardens and a pergola.

Agents say: “Covering over 3,300 square feet, this home is spacious and comfortable. It offers five ensuite bedrooms, making it a perfect fit for a big family.

"There's also a triple garage that could be used for extra storage or even additional living space.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1 million.

Take a look around this modern Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

(Listed by By Design, marketed by Rightmove).

