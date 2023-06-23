News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Look inside stunning modern country home in Northamptonshire village on the market for £3 million

The property is set on more than 11 acres of land and has its own tennis court
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

A modern country home in a sought-after Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Located in Merry Tom Lane, Brixworth, the stunning six bedroom home has four bathrooms, four reception rooms and an open plan kitchen, diner, family room.

The house is set on more than 11 acres of land, has its own tennis court, beautiful gardens, a separate barn and annex, paddocks and planning permission for a stable block.

Agents say: “The main house has over 6,000 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation set over two floors.

"The property combines separate reception rooms for seclusion and privacy with interlinked areas for socialising. There is an excellent flow through the internal and external space for modern family life and entertaining.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

Take a look around this modern country home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

1. Brixworth dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

2. Brixworth dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

3. Brixworth dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

4. Brixworth dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonshireBrixworthMichael GrahamRightmove