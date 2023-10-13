News you can trust since 1897
Look inside 'striking' contemporary Northamptonshire home on the market for more than £1 million

Agents say the property is “beautifully presented”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

A “striking” and contemporary home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for offers in excess of £1.36 million.

The five bedroom home in Walgrave has a main reception room, a family room and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

The main suite has a dressing room, en suite and balcony and the other four bedrooms also have en suites.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens and the property is set on almost an acre of land.

Agents say: “A beautifully presented five bedroom detached contemporary style family home set in approximately 0.8 acre of landscaped gardens and located in the sought after and desirable village of Walgrave.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.36 million.

Take a look around this contemporary Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

Walgrave dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Walgrave dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Walgrave dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Walgrave dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

