Look inside £1.85 million Northamptonshire period property with stunning modern renovations

The property has seven bedrooms and is set on more than three acres of land

A period property in Northamptonshire that has been renovated to high, modern standards has been added to the market.

Welford House, in Welford, has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a games room.

Outside the property is set on more than three acres of land, has a run of outbuildings, a separate stable and paddock and rolling countryside views.

Agents say: “Welford House is a handsome period property carefully blending the character of the building with modern living. Built circa 1872, the property has beautifully retained features including high ceilings with attractive cornices and moulding, wood panels and original floors.

"In more recent years Welford House has been brought back to life with careful refurbishment and some development including the creation of a large living kitchen and thorough redecoration as well as a new heating system.”

Take a look inside this beautifully renovated period property in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German and marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Welford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales

2 . Welford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales

3 . MNCE-30-03-2023-Welford dream home 3-CENupload.jpeg All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Welford dream home Photo Sales

4 . Welford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German Photo Sales