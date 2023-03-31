News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
6 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
30 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
39 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
51 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

Look inside £1.85 million Northamptonshire period property with stunning modern renovations

The property has seven bedrooms and is set on more than three acres of land

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:57 BST

A period property in Northamptonshire that has been renovated to high, modern standards has been added to the market.

Welford House, in Welford, has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a games room.

Outside the property is set on more than three acres of land, has a run of outbuildings, a separate stable and paddock and rolling countryside views.

Agents say: “Welford House is a handsome period property carefully blending the character of the building with modern living. Built circa 1872, the property has beautifully retained features including high ceilings with attractive cornices and moulding, wood panels and original floors.

"In more recent years Welford House has been brought back to life with careful refurbishment and some development including the creation of a large living kitchen and thorough redecoration as well as a new heating system.”

Take a look inside this beautifully renovated period property in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German and marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

1. Welford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

2. Welford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

3. MNCE-30-03-2023-Welford dream home 3-CENupload.jpeg

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Welford dream home

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

4. Welford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Fisher German

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonshireRightmove