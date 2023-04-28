News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
43 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
54 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

Look inside £1.65 million Grade II listed Northamptonshire home with outdoor swimming pool

Agents say the property is “full of charm”

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

A modernised 17th century, Grade II listed home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The Grange in Little Houghton, near Northampton, has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home has been renovated, but also keeps its traditional feel and agents say it is “full of character”.

Outside, the property is set in 0.7 acres of land, has extensive, traditional outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool and a “party barn”.

Agents say: “Dating from the late 17th century The Grange enjoys a prominent position on the edge of this highly desirable village and set within walled grounds that offer a high degree of privacy and protection.

"Under the watchful eye of the current owners the property has been sympathetically modernised and renovated to create a stunning family house ideally suited for modern 21st living yet still retaining its timeless charm.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops and marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

1. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

2. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

3. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

4. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonshireGrade IIRightmove