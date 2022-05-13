Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:22 am

A stunning Georgian home in a picturesque Northamptonshire village has been added to the market this week.

In the village of Aldwincle, between Thrapston and Oundle, the five bedroom, three bedroom home has traditional features, but also a modern extension.

Outside, there is a heated swimming pool, half an acre of land with rolling views of the countryside and traditional outbuildings.

Agents said: “The Hermitage is a handsome Georgian house with earlier origins and a sympathetic 21st century wing.

"The older part of the house offers elegant rooms with a wealth of period features: six panel doors, high ceilings and sash windows with working shutters.

"The most recent extension successfully blends traditional materials with contemporary styling, creating a comfortable wing of the house which can be integrated or separated from the main house as desired.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Aldwincle dream home This traditional home has a modern twist, a huge swimming pool and rolling countryside views. Photo: Woodford & Co Photo Sales

2. Aldwincle dream home This traditional home has a modern twist, a huge swimming pool and rolling countryside views. Photo: Woodford & Co Photo Sales

3. Aldwincle dream home This traditional home has a modern twist, a huge swimming pool and rolling countryside views. Photo: Woodford & Co Photo Sales

4. Aldwincle dream home This traditional home has a modern twist, a huge swimming pool and rolling countryside views. Photo: Woodford & Co Photo Sales