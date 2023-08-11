Look inside £1.5 million home in Northamptonshire with sauna and outdoor swimming pool

The property is set on more than an acre of land and has a separate annex

A £1.5 million Northamptonshire home with a sauna and an outdoor swimming pool has been added to the market.

The six bedroom home in Grendon has five bathrooms, three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen, diner, family room, a gym and a sauna.

Outside, the home is set in more than an acre of land, has a one-bedroom annex, parking for ten cars, a garage, store rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

Agents say: “Sweetacres is a substantial, individually designed, family home with annex in excess of 8000sqft situated in The Knoll, a rarely available location in the desirable village of Grendon.

"This superb property is set in gardens of approximately 1.1 acre is at the far end of the cul de sac and is accessed through electric gates that open to a vast forecourt with parking for at least ten vehicles.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

