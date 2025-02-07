Look inside £1.35 million family home in Northamptonshire village with stunning views of Nene Valley

The five bedroom home in Earls Barton has three reception rooms and four bathrooms, as well as an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

There is also a large games room, a double garage and landscaped gardens measuring 0.6 acres. The property also overlooks Nene Valley.

Agents say: “Welcome to this truly REMARKABLE home that redefines luxury living! This extended family home is a true showstopper, offering almost 4,150 sq. ft. of immaculately presented living space, with an additional 1,800 sq. ft. of high specification garaging/workshops set within 0.6 acres of beautifully landscaped and gated grounds, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings.

“Tucked away on the edge of the desirable village of Earls Barton, with beautiful views of the picturesque Nene Valley from its front aspect.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

Take a look at this family home in a Northamptonshire village with stunning views of Nene Valley.

(Listed by EweMove, marketed by Rightmove).

