The property is in walking distance of a popular theme park

An extensive family home in Northamptonshire complete with a swimming pool, gym and sauna has been added to the market.

The five bedroom home in Warkton Lane, Barton Seagrave is in a “sought-after” location with Wicksteed Park within walking distance.

Four of the bedrooms are en-suite and there is a gated driveway and a large garden.

Agents say: “Boasting a prestigious Warkton Lane address the property is entered via electronic gates at which point you cannot fail to be impressed by the stunning family home and its surroundings.”

All of this could be yours for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

Take a look around the extensive Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Pattison Lane, marketed by Rightmove).

