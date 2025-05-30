Look inside £1.25 million family home in Northamptonshire village with stunning countryside views

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th May 2025, 09:26 BST
A £1.25 million family home, with stunning countryside views, in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The home in Naesby has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a central farmhouse style kitchen, as well as four reception rooms. The home has “bright and spacious” accommodation, which extends to more than 5,200 square feet.

Outside, there is a private gravel driveway, garaging, large gardens and seating terraces and a rural outlook.

Agents say: “May Tree Lodge is an attractive property offering extensive and versatile accommodation over two floors with a large garden and rural views.”

All of this could be yours for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire village home with stunning countryside views with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Naesby dream home

Photo: Fisher German

2. Naesby dream home

Photo: Fisher German

3. Naesby dream home

Photo: Fisher German

4. Naesby dream home

Photo: Fisher German

