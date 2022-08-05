Look inside £1.1 million Northamptonshire home that backs onto Althorp Estate woodland

A Northamptonshire home that backs onto Althorp Estate woodland has been added to the market.

The five bedroom period stone house in Lower Harlestone is set in around half an acre of land and a gate in its garden opens onto the woodland where there are plenty of countryside walks.

Agents say: “This fine individual detached period stone house offers substantial five bedroomed accommodation in delightful walled gardens of just under half an acre together with an extensive range of outbuildings including garaging for four vehicles, stabling and a gymnasium.

"The interior extends to in excess of 3,200 square feet with four reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and master and guest bedroom suites and stands in an enviable location backing directly onto Althorp Estate woodland.”All of this could be yours for an offer of £1.1 million.

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Northamptonshire right now with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Lower Harlestone dream home A traditional five bedroom home that backs onto Althorp Estate woodland. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

