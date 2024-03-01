Look inside one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire right now

A £2 million home in the Northamptonshire countryside has been added to the market – and is one of the most expensive available right now.

The four bedroom barn conversion in Little Brington has five bathrooms and a self contained annex.

The home has a 34ft long living room, family room and open plan kitchen, with “every modern convenience”.

Agents say: This highly stylised individual two storey house is converted from a former Althorp Estate Grain Barn and stands on the village outskirts with spectacular countryside views over rolling farmland.

"The interior extends to over 4000 square feet including a self contained annexe together with a double garage and gardens of approximately half an acre.

"The high vaulted ceilings with exposed steel trusses, a floating staircase and deep aluminium framed picture windows add to the contemporary atmosphere of this one off family home like no other in the locality.”

All of this could be yours for £2 million.

Take a look around this contemporary Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Little Brington dream home All of this could be yours for £2 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

2 . Little Brington dream home All of this could be yours for £2 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

3 . Little Brington dream home All of this could be yours for £2 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

4 . Little Brington dream home All of this could be yours for £2 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales