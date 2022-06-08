Look inside one of the most expensive Northamptonshire homes on the market right now

A home in a Northamptonshire village is up for sale and it is one of the most expensive properties on the market right now.

Polopit Lodge, just outside Titchmarsh, is a four-bed, detached home set on around half an acre of land with stunning landscaped gardens and outbuildings.

Agents say: “Inspiring architecture and innovative contemporary design and styling have fused to create this substantial and uniquely designed detached residence.

"Occupying significant grounds with a sweeping block paved driveway, double garage, tiered foregardens which are attractively planted and a magnificent rear garden, enjoying a good degree of privacy with distant views, in all just under half an acre.

"The interior is versatile with a reception hall, kitchen/breakfast/family room, a lovely snug, vaulted ceiling living room with double height fireplace and a sitting room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.15 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Henderson Connellan, marketed by Rightmove).

