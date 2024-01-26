Look inside one of the most expensive homes on the market right now in Northamptonshire

A farmhouse in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market, and is one of the most expensive houses for sale in the county right now.

Home Farm, in Loddington, near Kettering, is a five bedroom, non-listed, former farm house that dates back to 1600s, with a two-bedroom annex.

The house has four bathrooms and three reception rooms, and a kitchen and breakfast room with an Aga. The home is set in 20 acres of land.

Agents say: “Home Farm is a beautifully presented, non-listed, five bedroom, former farmhouse located in the heart of this sought after village, the main house dates back in parts to the late 1600's and retaining superb original features including fireplaces, an inglenook fireplace and beams. To the rear of the house is a stunning detached annexe with baronial style main reception room with vaulted ceiling, two double bedrooms and two en-suites.

"The grounds are quite spectacular and extend to approximately 20acres which include a paddock, extensive woodland, a lake with natural brook and an orchard.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive homes on the market right now in Northamptonshire.

