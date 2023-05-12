News you can trust since 1897
Look inside Northamptonshire village home with unique garden terrace on the market for offers over £900,000

The home has lots of entertaining space

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th May 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:38 BST

A family home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to a the market for offers over £900,000 – and the property has a unique addition.

The four bedroom, detached home in Cold Ashby Road, Guilsborough has an open plan kitchen and dining room, as well as a utility, separate family room and two studies.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a an en-suite.

But the star of the show is a unique covered terrace that connects to the lounge via bi-fold doors.

Agents say: “Located in an exclusive development of similar properties in the highly desirable village of Guilsborough, this executive detached family home is exceptionally well presented and improved, offering versatile accommodation over three floors.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £900,000.

Look around this stunning home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

