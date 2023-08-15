News you can trust since 1897
Look inside 'most exciting' property on the market in Northamptonshire with its own cinema

Agents say the home is an “absolute one off” and is “not to be missed"
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

A property, which agents say is the “most exciting" in Northamptonshire, has been added to the market.

The six bedroom home in The Avenue, Overstone has five bathrooms, a sociable kitchen, dining and family area and a home cinema, and has been renovated to “ultra high finish” throughout.

The master suite has a dressing room, en suite and sliding doors to an enclosed roof terrace.

Outside, the home is set on just under an acre of land, has a south facing garden and a sweeping driveaway.

Agents say: “This simply stunning home boasts unrivalled attention to detail with an exquisite, ultra high-end finish throughout and is situated in an enviable position at the end of a quiet dead-end lane meaning there is no through traffic lending to the secluded and private feel of the property and its surroundings, yet enjoys superb commuter links close by. A true one off which simply must be viewed to be appreciated.”

All of this could be yours for £2 million.

Look inside the “most exciting” property on the market in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).

