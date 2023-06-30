News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Look inside modern family home with views over lake and 18th hole of a Northampton golf course

Agents say its “one of the finest” houses in the area
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

A modern family home has been added to the housing market – and it boasts views over a nearby lake and the 18th hole of a Northampton golf course.

The five bedroom home in Collingtree has three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a study, utility room and a cinema room.

Outside, the property has a triple garage, electric gates with off-road parking and stunning views from the garden.

Agents say: “A fabulous five bedroomed detached family home situated on the edge of Collingtree Golf Course boasting an array of wonderful features.

"The property sits on a delightful plot with 180 degree views over lakes adjacent to the house and the 18th hole.

"This property has been extensively refurbished presenting an extremely high end interior and the quality makes this property one of the finest houses in Collingtree Park.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

1. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

2. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

3. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

4. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonRightmove