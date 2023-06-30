Look inside modern family home with views over lake and 18th hole of a Northampton golf course

Agents say its “one of the finest” houses in the area

A modern family home has been added to the housing market – and it boasts views over a nearby lake and the 18th hole of a Northampton golf course.

The five bedroom home in Collingtree has three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a study, utility room and a cinema room.

Outside, the property has a triple garage, electric gates with off-road parking and stunning views from the garden.

Agents say: “A fabulous five bedroomed detached family home situated on the edge of Collingtree Golf Course boasting an array of wonderful features.

"The property sits on a delightful plot with 180 degree views over lakes adjacent to the house and the 18th hole.

"This property has been extensively refurbished presenting an extremely high end interior and the quality makes this property one of the finest houses in Collingtree Park.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.45 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

