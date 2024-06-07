Look inside huge Grade II listed, multi-million pound house in Northampton village

The nine bedroom home in Great Houghton is set in 1.6 acres of land, which includes gardens and a field.

The property has a separate annex, a triple garage, dining and drawing rooms, two staircases and a snug.

Agents say: “Dating back to 1813, Chartlands was once a farmhouse and central to village life, the spring-fed pond in the garden and the original cider orchards, are testimony to this.

"The south facing façade of the main house, flanked by brick chimneys, is built in local limestone, with quoins and part of the second storey in darker Northampton Ironstone, beneath a later Welsh slate roof.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2 million.

Take a look inside this Grade II listed Northampton village home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

