Agents say the home has “wonderful characterful accommodation”

A historic Northamptonshire home, which is “one of the largest for sale in the area” has been added to the market.

Potterspury House in Potterspury, near Towcester, has a whopping 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The early Victorian property has five reception rooms, as well a number of other entertaining spaces for flexible use.

Outside, the home is set in around an acre of land, which is mainly walled. It also has an outdoor, covered swimming pool.

Agents say: “Thought to be one of the largest homes for sale in the area in recent times the property offers wonderful characterful accommodation with large well proportioned rooms and high ceilings.

"In summary, the property comprises; five principle reception rooms, up to 11 bedrooms, 13 bath/shower rooms, and a further 11 rooms of flexible use to include the large restaurant which could make a superb kitchen.”

All of this could be yours for £2.5 million.

Take a look at this huge, historic home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

