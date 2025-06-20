Look inside Grade II listed period property in Northamptonshire village with tennis court and wine cellar

The six bedroom property in Sywell is a former Victorian rectory and is set in two acres of land.

The home has two bathrooms, a two bedroom annex, accommodation in excess of 4,800 square feet, an all weather tennis court, a billiards room and a wine cellar.

Agents say: “This outstanding mid Victorian period Grade II Listed former Rectory stands in exceptional gardens and grounds of approximately two acres and accommodation in excess of 4,800 square feet arranged over three floors.

"The interior retains a wealth of period features with four reception rooms, linked kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms and an attractive former Coach House annex suitable for a dependant relative and with two additional bedrooms.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.75 million.

Take a look around this Grade II listed period property in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Sywell dream home All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.75 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

