Look inside Grade II listed manor house with annexe and countryside views for sale in Northamptonshire

The 17th century home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms is located in Ecton and also offers a drawing room, sitting room, dining room and a home office, which could be used as a sixth bedroom.

Outside, the house sits in 0.42 acres of wraparound gardens with countryside views. It also has an outbuilding with a gym and games/cinema room, with annexe potential.

Agents say: “The property was given Grade II* listed status in May 1954. In early times the property was known as Manor Farm and was owned by the old Abbey of Warden. At the dissolution of the monasteries, it fell into private ownership.

"The vendors purchased the property about eight years ago and have undertaken a comprehensive refurbishment and renovation programme including renovating the sash windows, a bespoke Fraser James kitchen, refitted bathrooms and cloakroom.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.4 million.

Take a look around this Grade II listed manor house in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

