A Grade II listed former mill house in Northamptonshire has been added to the market.

The property in Blakesley, near Towcester, has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as four reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room.

Outside, there is a triple garage, stable and paddock. The property is set on 2.7 acres of land and boasts panoramic countryside views.

Agents say: “The current owners acquired the derelict mill tower about 26 years ago and since then have restored its fabric, preserved its original features, and built a contemporary house alongside, which complements the Victorian building.

“The tower, dated 1832 by the stone plaque on the front, is built of red brick laid in English bond and rises to a new domed roof.

"Whilst the workings have long since gone, the flavour of the mill’s heritage is retained: a platform at the front for grain carts is unchanged, once functional ironwork is still imbedded and the internal brickwork is exposed.”

All of this could be yours for £1.65 million.

Take a look around this former Northamptonshire mill house with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Blakesley dream former mill house All of this could be yours for £1.65 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Blakesley dream former mill house All of this could be yours for £1.65 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Blakesley dream former mill house All of this could be yours for £1.65 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales