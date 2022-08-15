A former coach and farm house in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Located in Hackleton, the family home has eight bedrooms and is set on a third of an acre of land.

Throughout the house there are original, traditional features such as a vaulted ceiling, ceiling beams and fireplaces.

Agents say: “A stunning 18th century Grade II listed former coaching inn and farmhouse set on a 1/3 acre plot offering over 4,100 square foot of versatile accommodation over three floors, including many character features and a spectacular kitchen/breakfast/family room with vaulted ceiling.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million.

Take a look at this historic Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Purple Bricks, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Hackleton dream home This traditional home is one of the most expensive on the market in the county right now. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

