A Northamptonshire property with "centuries of history within the walls" and a two acre garden is on the market for £1.75 million.

'The Priory' in Wollaston has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a mini putting green in the extensive garden.

The home dates back to the 1700s, according to the agent, and has original features such as fireplaces, beams, windows, flagstone and wooden floors and vaulted ceilings.

Contemporary features have also been added to the home including a spacious kitchen, a gym and a games room.

Outside, the garden has views of the neighbouring church, as well a quadruple garage and a two-storey annex.

All of this could be yours for £1.75 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire stunning home with the pictures below.

1. Wollaston dream home This historic home with contemporary features is on the market for £1.75 million. Photo: eXp UK, East of England. Photo Sales

