Look inside dream Northamptonshire home complete with indoor pool and games room

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
A Northamptonshire home complete with an indoor swimming pool and a games room has been added to the market.

The four bedroom, detached home in Wellingborough, has been “vastly extended” to include leisure use, a garden room and a four car garage.

The home boasts an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness studio/gym and a games room.

Agents say: “An individual executive four bedroom detached house of over 6,000 sq.ft situated on a plot of approximately half an acre with a 160ft (49m) drive in and out frontage.”

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

Take a look at this Northamptonshire home with an indoor swimming pool with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard James, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

1. Wellingborough dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

2. Wellingborough dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

3. Wellingborough dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

4. Wellingborough dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireWellingboroughRightmove
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice