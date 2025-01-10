Look inside dream Northamptonshire home complete with indoor pool and games room

The four bedroom, detached home in Wellingborough, has been “vastly extended” to include leisure use, a garden room and a four car garage.

The home boasts an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness studio/gym and a games room.

Agents say: “An individual executive four bedroom detached house of over 6,000 sq.ft situated on a plot of approximately half an acre with a 160ft (49m) drive in and out frontage.”

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

Take a look at this Northamptonshire home with an indoor swimming pool with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard James, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Wellingborough dream home All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James Photo Sales

2 . Wellingborough dream home All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James Photo Sales

3 . Wellingborough dream home All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James Photo Sales

4 . Wellingborough dream home All of this could be yours for £1.25 million. Photo: Richard James Photo Sales